7529 Jefferson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home just a short walk away from The Well, Summit Grill, KC Bier Co. and all your Waldo favorites! Also a quick Uber ride from The Plaza, Westport, and Crossroads/Downtown. If you'd rather spend a night in, relax on the covered front porch, the back patio and deck, or sit around a summer campfire. Recently re-modeled to create an open concept kitchen/dining/living area that is great for entertaining friends and family. Hardwood floors refinished upstairs and new basement flooring installed within the last two years. We have loved turning this home into something special over the last 4 years and can't wait to see someone else enjoy all it has to offer! Please text (913) 991-8388 to schedule a showing.