Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:31 AM

7529 Jefferson St

7529 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7529 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home just a short walk away from The Well, Summit Grill, KC Bier Co. and all your Waldo favorites! Also a quick Uber ride from The Plaza, Westport, and Crossroads/Downtown. If you'd rather spend a night in, relax on the covered front porch, the back patio and deck, or sit around a summer campfire. Recently re-modeled to create an open concept kitchen/dining/living area that is great for entertaining friends and family. Hardwood floors refinished upstairs and new basement flooring installed within the last two years. We have loved turning this home into something special over the last 4 years and can't wait to see someone else enjoy all it has to offer! Please text (913) 991-8388 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7529 Jefferson St have any available units?
7529 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7529 Jefferson St have?
Some of 7529 Jefferson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7529 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
7529 Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7529 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7529 Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 7529 Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 7529 Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 7529 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7529 Jefferson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7529 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 7529 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 7529 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 7529 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 7529 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7529 Jefferson St has units with dishwashers.
