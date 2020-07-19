All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7507 East 85th Street

7507 East 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7507 East 85th Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Park Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!*

This beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just off Blue Ridge Blvd. and 87th St. has been recently updated and is now ready for new residents!

Featuring brand new carpeting throughout the home, great vaulted ceilings in the living room with large windows that offer tons of natural light.  This home has also received a brand new kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white subway tile backsplash.  Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new tile, vanities, and fixtures!

This home also has a really cute backyard, perfect for those summer BBQ's and family fun time!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 East 85th Street have any available units?
7507 East 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 East 85th Street have?
Some of 7507 East 85th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7507 East 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7507 East 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7507 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 7507 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7507 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 7507 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7507 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 7507 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
