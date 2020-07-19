7507 East 85th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!*



This beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just off Blue Ridge Blvd. and 87th St. has been recently updated and is now ready for new residents!



Featuring brand new carpeting throughout the home, great vaulted ceilings in the living room with large windows that offer tons of natural light. This home has also received a brand new kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white subway tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new tile, vanities, and fixtures!



This home also has a really cute backyard, perfect for those summer BBQ's and family fun time!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.