Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:35 PM

7507 East 51 Terrace

7507 East 51st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7507 East 51st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Come check out this charming home located in the heart of Kansas City! Located right off I-435 this property is a commuters dream, you really can be anywhere in the city within 15 minutes! With beautiful hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and a great fenced in backyard, you really will feel right at home as soon as you walk in the door! Contact us for additional details!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed* *This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 East 51 Terrace have any available units?
7507 East 51 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7507 East 51 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7507 East 51 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 East 51 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7507 East 51 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7507 East 51 Terrace offer parking?
No, 7507 East 51 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7507 East 51 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 East 51 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 East 51 Terrace have a pool?
No, 7507 East 51 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7507 East 51 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7507 East 51 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 East 51 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 East 51 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 East 51 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 East 51 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

