7507 East 51 Terrace

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Come check out this charming home located in the heart of Kansas City! Located right off I-435 this property is a commuters dream, you really can be anywhere in the city within 15 minutes! With beautiful hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and a great fenced in backyard, you really will feel right at home as soon as you walk in the door! Contact us for additional details!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed* *This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.