7506 E 75th St

Amenities
This 1,092 Sq ft property was built in 1960 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. 2 car garage, mostly finished basement. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 Must make at least 2.5 times the rent in your net income. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668