Kansas City, MO
7506 E 75th St
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

7506 E 75th St

7506 East 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7506 East 75th Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Park Farms

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1,092 Sq ft property was built in 1960 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. 2 car garage, mostly finished basement. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 Must make at least 2.5 times the rent in your net income. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 E 75th St have any available units?
7506 E 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7506 E 75th St have?
Some of 7506 E 75th St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 E 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
7506 E 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 E 75th St pet-friendly?
No, 7506 E 75th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7506 E 75th St offer parking?
Yes, 7506 E 75th St offers parking.
Does 7506 E 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 E 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 E 75th St have a pool?
No, 7506 E 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 7506 E 75th St have accessible units?
No, 7506 E 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 E 75th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7506 E 75th St has units with dishwashers.
