All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7446 Sycamore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7446 Sycamore Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:21 PM

7446 Sycamore Avenue

7446 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7446 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Park Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house? You’ve found it!

This gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a newly refurbished bathroom, a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen equipped with a full set of stainless steel appliances. The house also has a spacious fenced-in back yard.

This house is located in southern Kansas City right off of highway 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Don't miss out on this home, check out this property today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7446 Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
7446 Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7446 Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7446 Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7446 Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7446 Sycamore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7446 Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
No, 7446 Sycamore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7446 Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7446 Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7446 Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 7446 Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7446 Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7446 Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7446 Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7446 Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7446 Sycamore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7446 Sycamore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary