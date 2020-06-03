7446 Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house? You’ve found it!



This gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a newly refurbished bathroom, a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen equipped with a full set of stainless steel appliances. The house also has a spacious fenced-in back yard.



This house is located in southern Kansas City right off of highway 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.



Don't miss out on this home, check out this property today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.