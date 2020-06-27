7443 Walnut Street

Amenities
Come take a look at this cute Waldo house!
Fresh paint throughout and newly refinished hardwood floors!
Perfectly located across the street from Saint Elizabeth school!
Step into a large open living space with a separate dining room taking you out onto your very own quiet outdoor space!
Brick laid patio with a lovely cherry tree for shade!
A few planters for your green thumb and lots of parking off street!
Basement garage will fit two cars tandem style and room for 3 driveway parking spaces.
The kitchen features white painted cabinets, black countertop, glass tiled backsplash & stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave.
Two main floor bedrooms with full bath, complete with travertine tile and glass tiled accents.
There's an additional bedroom upstairs and an abundance of attic space!
Large basement, washer/dryer provided.
1 year lease.
Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash and cable/internet. Tenants also responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Pet policy: one cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. $300 pet deposit, $150 nonrefundable. $15/mo pet rent on cat and $25/mo on dog.