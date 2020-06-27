All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7443 Walnut Street
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM

7443 Walnut Street

7443 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

7443 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come take a look at this cute Waldo house!
Fresh paint throughout and newly refinished hardwood floors!
Perfectly located across the street from Saint Elizabeth school!
Step into a large open living space with a separate dining room taking you out onto your very own quiet outdoor space!
Brick laid patio with a lovely cherry tree for shade!
A few planters for your green thumb and lots of parking off street!
Basement garage will fit two cars tandem style and room for 3 driveway parking spaces.
The kitchen features white painted cabinets, black countertop, glass tiled backsplash & stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave.
Two main floor bedrooms with full bath, complete with travertine tile and glass tiled accents.
There's an additional bedroom upstairs and an abundance of attic space!
Large basement, washer/dryer provided.
1 year lease.
Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash and cable/internet. Tenants also responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Pet policy: one cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. $300 pet deposit, $150 nonrefundable. $15/mo pet rent on cat and $25/mo on dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7443 Walnut Street have any available units?
7443 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7443 Walnut Street have?
Some of 7443 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7443 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
7443 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7443 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7443 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 7443 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 7443 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 7443 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7443 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7443 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 7443 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 7443 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 7443 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7443 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7443 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
