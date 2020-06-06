All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

7439 Bales Ave

7439 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7439 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 1,740 Sq ft property was built in 1998 has 4 bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. New appliances ï¿½?? Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Huge mostly finished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 4 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 Bales Ave have any available units?
7439 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7439 Bales Ave have?
Some of 7439 Bales Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7439 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7439 Bales Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7439 Bales Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7439 Bales Ave offers parking.
Does 7439 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 7439 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7439 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 7439 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7439 Bales Ave has units with dishwashers.

