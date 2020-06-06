7439 Bales Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This 1,740 Sq ft property was built in 1998 has 4 bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. New appliances ï¿½?? Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Huge mostly finished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 4 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity