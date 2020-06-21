All apartments in Kansas City
7436 N Mckinley Avenue

7436 North Mckinley Avenue · (816) 208-8351
Location

7436 North Mckinley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64158
North Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team. This is a beautifully maintained home located in the desirable Northbrook neighborhood. It has vaulted living room ceilings, gas fireplace, tiled entryway, and hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and island for extra work space. Newer interior and exterior paint, newer roof, and newer air conditioning unit. The master bedroom is extra spacious with walk-in closet and jacuzzi tub. The finished walkout basement can be used as a second living room, rec room, or even a 4th bedroom. Must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, pass criminal background check. $45 App Fee, $150 Admin Fee upon approval, $300 non refundable pet fee. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS, MOVE IN AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7436 N Mckinley Avenue have any available units?
7436 N Mckinley Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7436 N Mckinley Avenue have?
Some of 7436 N Mckinley Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7436 N Mckinley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7436 N Mckinley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7436 N Mckinley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7436 N Mckinley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7436 N Mckinley Avenue offer parking?
No, 7436 N Mckinley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7436 N Mckinley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7436 N Mckinley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7436 N Mckinley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7436 N Mckinley Avenue has a pool.
Does 7436 N Mckinley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7436 N Mckinley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7436 N Mckinley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7436 N Mckinley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
