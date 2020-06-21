7436 N Mckinley Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team. This is a beautifully maintained home located in the desirable Northbrook neighborhood. It has vaulted living room ceilings, gas fireplace, tiled entryway, and hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and island for extra work space. Newer interior and exterior paint, newer roof, and newer air conditioning unit. The master bedroom is extra spacious with walk-in closet and jacuzzi tub. The finished walkout basement can be used as a second living room, rec room, or even a 4th bedroom. Must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, pass criminal background check. $45 App Fee, $150 Admin Fee upon approval, $300 non refundable pet fee. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS, MOVE IN AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.