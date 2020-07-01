7415 Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom one in the master bedroom. Nice size eat in kitchen with plenty of

counter space. Large dining area for those special occasions or if you prefer, you could use as office space. Grand size family room with fireplace. All the rooms are really spacious with plenty of windows for the natural light to shine in. 2 car garage with and enormous fenced backyard for entertaining. Close to highways, shops and restaurants for convenience.

