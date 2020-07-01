All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7415 Sycamore Avenue
7415 Sycamore Avenue

7415 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7415 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Park Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom one in the master bedroom. Nice size eat in kitchen with plenty of
counter space. Large dining area for those special occasions or if you prefer, you could use as office space. Grand size family room with fireplace. All the rooms are really spacious with plenty of windows for the natural light to shine in. 2 car garage with and enormous fenced backyard for entertaining. Close to highways, shops and restaurants for convenience. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
7415 Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7415 Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7415 Sycamore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7415 Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 7415 Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 7415 Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7415 Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Sycamore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 Sycamore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

