Kansas City, MO
7410 East 118th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

7410 East 118th Street

7410 East 118th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7410 East 118th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
You'll have to check out this super cute 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath home that is just perfect for you! Enjoy the open, airy floor plan that offers plenty of natural light. Not mention, your private entry. The home has been updated and features stainless steel appliances and hard wood floors through out. Great location so don't miss out. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 East 118th Street have any available units?
7410 East 118th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7410 East 118th Street have?
Some of 7410 East 118th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7410 East 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7410 East 118th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 East 118th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7410 East 118th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7410 East 118th Street offer parking?
No, 7410 East 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7410 East 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 East 118th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 East 118th Street have a pool?
No, 7410 East 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7410 East 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 7410 East 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 East 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 East 118th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

