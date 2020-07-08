7410 East 118th Street

Amenities

You'll have to check out this super cute 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath home that is just perfect for you! Enjoy the open, airy floor plan that offers plenty of natural light. Not mention, your private entry. The home has been updated and features stainless steel appliances and hard wood floors through out. Great location so don't miss out. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.