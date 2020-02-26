All apartments in Kansas City
7410 E 57th Street
7410 E 57th Street

7410 East 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7410 East 57th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Coachlight Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
LIMITED TIME ONLY! ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE WAIVED!

This exquisite rehab has such an amazing layout. With a massive laundry room and mud room area this is the best home for you this spring season! Brand new stainless steel appliances and large dining area.

To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

