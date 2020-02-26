7410 E 57th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

LIMITED TIME ONLY! ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE WAIVED!



This exquisite rehab has such an amazing layout. With a massive laundry room and mud room area this is the best home for you this spring season! Brand new stainless steel appliances and large dining area.



To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!