Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:06 PM

7340 Harrison Street

7340 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

7340 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 1924 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tudor with over 1,800 Square Feet of living space renting for $1750 a moth with a $1,500 deposit. Property is located on a large corner lot with 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, and cute private patio with built in benches for additional outdoor living space. This property has kept to many of its original Tudor designs with small updated throughout that still allow the home to shine with its original touches. Property features include hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, his an her closets in large master bedroom with en-suite bath, two and a half bathrooms, and build in work area in garage. Schedule your self registered viewing today by calling Executive Property Solutions, LLC at telephone (816) 429-2291. Please contact our office at 816-832-2472, or email us at execpropsolutions@gmail.com if you should have any additional questions about this property or any of our other available homes. We look forward to having you as a resident!All applicants must meet Executive Property Solutions rental and screening guidelines to be approved for a property. A $35 non-refundable application fee applies to any applicant the age of 18 or older for a property. Rental Requirements are as follows :: - No Applicant with Evictions, Unlawful detainers, or balances owed to past landlords will be accepted for residency. - Dismissed evictions will be reviewed on a case by case basis and are up to the owner of the property for review. - Applicants must have a minimum of 2 years of previous rental history. Please note that rental history from family members is not an acceptable form of rental history per company policy. - Applicants without rental history must meet all guidelines and may be approved with a double deposit as well as an approved cosigner for the property). - Applicants must have a income of 3x the rental amount of the property, this is the amount of income after taxes and can be a combined income with multiple applicants for a property. - Minimum credit score of 600 required for approval. - Any false information provided on an application will automatically decline an applicant from being able to rent with EPS, LLC.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 Harrison Street have any available units?
7340 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7340 Harrison Street have?
Some of 7340 Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
7340 Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7340 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 7340 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 7340 Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 7340 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7340 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 7340 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 7340 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 7340 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7340 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
