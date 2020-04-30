All apartments in Kansas City
7339 N Mckinley Avenue
7339 N Mckinley Avenue

7339 North Mckinley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7339 North Mckinley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64158
North Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This newly remodeled home is great for any family! Beautiful hardwood floors to the vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan that is impressive. Beautiful Master suite with a jetted tub and separate shower. Walkout lower level family room. Big fenced in yard with an overlooking deck. The Rent is $ + $1850 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1850 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7339 N Mckinley Avenue have any available units?
7339 N Mckinley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7339 N Mckinley Avenue have?
Some of 7339 N Mckinley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7339 N Mckinley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7339 N Mckinley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7339 N Mckinley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7339 N Mckinley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7339 N Mckinley Avenue offer parking?
No, 7339 N Mckinley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7339 N Mckinley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7339 N Mckinley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7339 N Mckinley Avenue have a pool?
No, 7339 N Mckinley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7339 N Mckinley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7339 N Mckinley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7339 N Mckinley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7339 N Mckinley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

