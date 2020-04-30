7339 N Mckinley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This newly remodeled home is great for any family! Beautiful hardwood floors to the vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan that is impressive. Beautiful Master suite with a jetted tub and separate shower. Walkout lower level family room. Big fenced in yard with an overlooking deck. The Rent is $ + $1850 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1850 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960.