7312 North Tipton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful ranch living home in Park Hill School District! 4 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms all rooms include pocket doors. Large family room with gas fireplace. Home offers large kitchen with an unbelievable amount of cabinets! Home includes refrigerator in 'as is' condition, range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Main floor includes laundry room off kitchen to include washer and dryer in 'as is' condition, expansive master bedroom with master bathroom, and another bedroom on this level with its own bathroom. Downstairs offers 2 bedrooms with shared full bathroom, Expansive storage room and the furnace room also offers lots of storage. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit and $30/mth per pet. This is non-smoking property.

Contact us to schedule a showing.