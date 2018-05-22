All apartments in Kansas City
7312 North Tipton Avenue
7312 North Tipton Avenue

Location

7312 North Tipton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64152
Park Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful ranch living home in Park Hill School District! 4 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms all rooms include pocket doors. Large family room with gas fireplace. Home offers large kitchen with an unbelievable amount of cabinets! Home includes refrigerator in 'as is' condition, range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Main floor includes laundry room off kitchen to include washer and dryer in 'as is' condition, expansive master bedroom with master bathroom, and another bedroom on this level with its own bathroom. Downstairs offers 2 bedrooms with shared full bathroom, Expansive storage room and the furnace room also offers lots of storage. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit and $30/mth per pet. This is non-smoking property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 North Tipton Avenue have any available units?
7312 North Tipton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7312 North Tipton Avenue have?
Some of 7312 North Tipton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 North Tipton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7312 North Tipton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 North Tipton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7312 North Tipton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7312 North Tipton Avenue offer parking?
No, 7312 North Tipton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7312 North Tipton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7312 North Tipton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 North Tipton Avenue have a pool?
No, 7312 North Tipton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7312 North Tipton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7312 North Tipton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 North Tipton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7312 North Tipton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

