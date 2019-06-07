All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

7300 Tracy Ave IV-070

7300 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7300 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7300 Tracy ~ MAKE APPOINTMENT NOW! - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home sits on a spacious corner lot and is centrally located in the City and close to Waldo and Brookside.

*NO Section 8.

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5592988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 have any available units?
7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 offer parking?
No, 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 does not offer parking.
Does 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 have a pool?
No, 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 have accessible units?
No, 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 Tracy Ave IV-070 does not have units with air conditioning.

