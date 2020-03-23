7200 Virginia Ave..

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Fully Renovated Home - Are you searching for the perfect home in the city to fit your entire family? Your search is over! Come check out this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home, located right in the heart of KC, off Gregory Blvd and Troost Ave. you will be close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more!



Featuring stunningly beautiful original hardwood floors, and new large windows, allowing for tons of natural light to fill the entire home. The kitchen has also received a huge update with new stainless steel appliances, countertops, and brand new cabinets! Lets not forget about the bathroom, it is also been completed updated from top to bottom!



Dont miss out on this great opportunity, scheduled your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



