Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

7200 Virginia Ave.

7200 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Fully Renovated Home - Are you searching for the perfect home in the city to fit your entire family? Your search is over! Come check out this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home, located right in the heart of KC, off Gregory Blvd and Troost Ave. you will be close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more!

Featuring stunningly beautiful original hardwood floors, and new large windows, allowing for tons of natural light to fill the entire home. The kitchen has also received a huge update with new stainless steel appliances, countertops, and brand new cabinets! Lets not forget about the bathroom, it is also been completed updated from top to bottom!

Dont miss out on this great opportunity, scheduled your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5703145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7200 Virginia Ave. have any available units?
7200 Virginia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 Virginia Ave. have?
Some of 7200 Virginia Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Virginia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Virginia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Virginia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 Virginia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7200 Virginia Ave. offer parking?
No, 7200 Virginia Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7200 Virginia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Virginia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Virginia Ave. have a pool?
No, 7200 Virginia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Virginia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7200 Virginia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Virginia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 Virginia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

