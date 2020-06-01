All apartments in Kansas City
703 E. 34th St.

703 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

703 East 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Hyde Park Charmer - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located in the heart of midtown Kansas Citys vibrant Hyde Park neighborhood. Centrally located, you have access to Downtown, Crossroads, Westport & Plaza, all within minutes!

Featuring beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout the entire home, updated light fixtures and fresh paint, it really makes this home feel brand new!

Downstairs you will find a large living/dining space, kitchen, laundry room and the 1st of the 3 bedrooms. Upstairs you find the massive master bedroom with a sun porch and additional bonus sitting room, in addition to the large walk-in closet. There is also an additional full bath and 3rd bedroom on the 2nd floor as well.

There is also a full unfinished basement for additional storage, and a nice private backyard.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept housing vouchers*

(RLNE4004735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 E. 34th St. have any available units?
703 E. 34th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 E. 34th St. have?
Some of 703 E. 34th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 E. 34th St. currently offering any rent specials?
703 E. 34th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 E. 34th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 E. 34th St. is pet friendly.
Does 703 E. 34th St. offer parking?
No, 703 E. 34th St. does not offer parking.
Does 703 E. 34th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 E. 34th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 E. 34th St. have a pool?
No, 703 E. 34th St. does not have a pool.
Does 703 E. 34th St. have accessible units?
No, 703 E. 34th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 703 E. 34th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 E. 34th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
