703 E. 34th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Hyde Park Charmer - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located in the heart of midtown Kansas Citys vibrant Hyde Park neighborhood. Centrally located, you have access to Downtown, Crossroads, Westport & Plaza, all within minutes!



Featuring beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout the entire home, updated light fixtures and fresh paint, it really makes this home feel brand new!



Downstairs you will find a large living/dining space, kitchen, laundry room and the 1st of the 3 bedrooms. Upstairs you find the massive master bedroom with a sun porch and additional bonus sitting room, in addition to the large walk-in closet. There is also an additional full bath and 3rd bedroom on the 2nd floor as well.



There is also a full unfinished basement for additional storage, and a nice private backyard.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept housing vouchers*



(RLNE4004735)