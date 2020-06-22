All apartments in Kansas City
6826 North Pontiac Avenue

Location

6826 North Pontiac Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
Barry Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible, spacious, & open concept home, loaded with upgrades! Kitchen has custom cabinets, island, granite counters, and hardwoods. Large Master suite, Master bath with double vanity, walk-in tile shower, and giant walk-in closet. Huge basement with covered decks overlooking green space! Park Hill schools!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 North Pontiac Avenue have any available units?
6826 North Pontiac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6826 North Pontiac Avenue have?
Some of 6826 North Pontiac Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 North Pontiac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6826 North Pontiac Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 North Pontiac Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6826 North Pontiac Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6826 North Pontiac Avenue offer parking?
No, 6826 North Pontiac Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6826 North Pontiac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6826 North Pontiac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 North Pontiac Avenue have a pool?
No, 6826 North Pontiac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6826 North Pontiac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6826 North Pontiac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 North Pontiac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6826 North Pontiac Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
