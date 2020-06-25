6820 Wornall Road

Amenities
Incredible home in Romanelli GardensSpacious and move in ready!! Traditional Charm-Refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint and thermal windows. Great layout with large attached 2 car garage. XL master suite with private bath. 4th bedroom off the kitchen with 1/2 bath would make a great office or guest suite.. Walking distance to Brookside & Waldo shops and restaurants, Trolley Trail and more.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.