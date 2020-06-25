All apartments in Kansas City
6820 Wornall Road
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

6820 Wornall Road

6820 Wornall Road · No Longer Available
Location

6820 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64113
Armour Fields

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Incredible home in Romanelli GardensSpacious and move in ready!! Traditional Charm-Refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint and thermal windows. Great layout with large attached 2 car garage. XL master suite with private bath. 4th bedroom off the kitchen with 1/2 bath would make a great office or guest suite.. Walking distance to Brookside & Waldo shops and restaurants, Trolley Trail and more.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Wornall Road have any available units?
6820 Wornall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 Wornall Road have?
Some of 6820 Wornall Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Wornall Road currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Wornall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Wornall Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 Wornall Road is pet friendly.
Does 6820 Wornall Road offer parking?
Yes, 6820 Wornall Road offers parking.
Does 6820 Wornall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Wornall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Wornall Road have a pool?
No, 6820 Wornall Road does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Wornall Road have accessible units?
No, 6820 Wornall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Wornall Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820 Wornall Road does not have units with dishwashers.
