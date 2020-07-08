6810 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO 64134 Ruskin Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath ranch. Shed out back that could be used for a workshop. New roof, new paint inside and out, new flooring, newer HVAC and hot water tank. Don't miss out on this awesome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6810 Longview Rd have any available units?
6810 Longview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.