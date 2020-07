Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

This charmer is a 3 bed 1 bath home built in 1947 is 982 sq. ft. and features new appliances and completely updated with new carpet, ceiling fans,fresh inviting paint colors, ,all new bathroom, tile back splash in the kitchen, C/A & a brick planter on the front porch for your green thumb!