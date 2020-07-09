All apartments in Kansas City
6606 NW 70th Terrace
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6606 NW 70th Terrace

6606 Northwest 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6606 Northwest 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64151
Linden Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1239ba050 ---- Looking for a rental house that you can call Home?! Look no further!

A lot of love went into this newly remodeled ranch style house!

With 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, This unit has so much to offer! There us 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on the main floor, and 2 MORE bedrooms and a FULL bathroom in the basement!

On top of the expansive bedrroms there is also a living room, family room, FINISHED basement and an eat-in Kitchen!

There is also a HUGE fenced in yard with a deck just waiting to be enjoyed in Summer!

Make this house your home!

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1300.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1200.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $850.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1300 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: N Montrose Ave & NW 70th Terr Square Footage: 2000 Virtual Tour: Coming Soon! Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/16 House Number: 6606 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 5 Pets: Service or companion animals only Utilities Included: no Price Specials: none Disposal Filter Easy Program Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 NW 70th Terrace have any available units?
6606 NW 70th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6606 NW 70th Terrace have?
Some of 6606 NW 70th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 NW 70th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6606 NW 70th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 NW 70th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 NW 70th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6606 NW 70th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6606 NW 70th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6606 NW 70th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 NW 70th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 NW 70th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6606 NW 70th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6606 NW 70th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6606 NW 70th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 NW 70th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6606 NW 70th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

