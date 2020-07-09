6606 NW 70th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1239ba050 ---- Looking for a rental house that you can call Home?! Look no further!



A lot of love went into this newly remodeled ranch style house!



With 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, This unit has so much to offer! There us 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on the main floor, and 2 MORE bedrooms and a FULL bathroom in the basement!



On top of the expansive bedrroms there is also a living room, family room, FINISHED basement and an eat-in Kitchen!



There is also a HUGE fenced in yard with a deck just waiting to be enjoyed in Summer!



Make this house your home!



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1300.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1200.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $850.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1300 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: N Montrose Ave & NW 70th Terr Square Footage: 2000 Virtual Tour: Coming Soon! Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/16 House Number: 6606 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 5 Pets: Service or companion animals only Utilities Included: no Price Specials: none Disposal Filter Easy Program Wood Fireplace