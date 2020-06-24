6513 North Delta Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry. the living room has high ceilings and a fireplace. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom with a shower. The basement area is finished with a second fireplace and an additional half bathroom. The large wooden deck overlooks a fenced in backyard, and the home has a two car garage. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.