Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6513 North Delta Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6513 North Delta Avenue

6513 N Delta Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6513 N Delta Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151
Line Creek - Northern Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry. the living room has high ceilings and a fireplace. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom with a shower. The basement area is finished with a second fireplace and an additional half bathroom. The large wooden deck overlooks a fenced in backyard, and the home has a two car garage. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 North Delta Avenue have any available units?
6513 North Delta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6513 North Delta Avenue have?
Some of 6513 North Delta Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6513 North Delta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6513 North Delta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 North Delta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6513 North Delta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6513 North Delta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6513 North Delta Avenue offers parking.
Does 6513 North Delta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6513 North Delta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 North Delta Avenue have a pool?
No, 6513 North Delta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6513 North Delta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6513 North Delta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 North Delta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6513 North Delta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
