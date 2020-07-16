All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6302 E 102nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6302 E 102nd Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6302 E 102nd Street

6302 East 102nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6302 East 102nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South Kansas City MO Home totally remodeled - This Kansas City, MO Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Three bedrooms on 2nd level with large bathroom. Kitchen includes, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, built in Microwave and Stove. Finished basement for entertaining and Full bath. Home is located on quiet block with Fenced in backyard and exterior storage shed. Private driveway with excellent off street parking and two car garage with opener. Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry No Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1,195.00 per Month

(RLNE4981509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 E 102nd Street have any available units?
6302 E 102nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6302 E 102nd Street have?
Some of 6302 E 102nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 E 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6302 E 102nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 E 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6302 E 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 6302 E 102nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 6302 E 102nd Street offers parking.
Does 6302 E 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 E 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 E 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 6302 E 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6302 E 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 6302 E 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 E 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6302 E 102nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary