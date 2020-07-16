6302 E 102nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

South Kansas City MO Home totally remodeled - This Kansas City, MO Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Three bedrooms on 2nd level with large bathroom. Kitchen includes, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, built in Microwave and Stove. Finished basement for entertaining and Full bath. Home is located on quiet block with Fenced in backyard and exterior storage shed. Private driveway with excellent off street parking and two car garage with opener. Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry No Vouchers.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent $1,195.00 per Month



(RLNE4981509)