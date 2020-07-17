6214 E 14th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 24hr maintenance

Reduced! Spacious 4BR Northeast Home for Rent! Ready for Move In! 13th Month Free!! - Want a great value? Come check out this 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom split level home! Pets OK with a pet deposit. Awesome screened in front porch and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Set up your appointment today before it's gone!



Rogers Elementary- East High



Applications found at: https://lascasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b7867db2-0d5f-41e3-8787-1af29541b270



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, no extensive criminal history, proof of income 3X the rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We are not taking any Section 8 vouchers for this property at this time.



(RLNE2919100)