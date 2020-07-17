All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6214 E 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6214 E 14th Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

6214 E 14th Street

6214 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6214 East 14th Street, Kansas City, MO 64126
East Blue Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
Reduced! Spacious 4BR Northeast Home for Rent! Ready for Move In! 13th Month Free!! - Want a great value? Come check out this 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom split level home! Pets OK with a pet deposit. Awesome screened in front porch and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Set up your appointment today before it's gone!

Rogers Elementary- East High

Applications found at: https://lascasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b7867db2-0d5f-41e3-8787-1af29541b270

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, no extensive criminal history, proof of income 3X the rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We are not taking any Section 8 vouchers for this property at this time.

(RLNE2919100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 E 14th Street have any available units?
6214 E 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 E 14th Street have?
Some of 6214 E 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 E 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6214 E 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 E 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6214 E 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6214 E 14th Street offer parking?
No, 6214 E 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6214 E 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 E 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 E 14th Street have a pool?
No, 6214 E 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6214 E 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 6214 E 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 E 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 E 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary