All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 613 Northeast 115th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
613 Northeast 115th Terrace
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

613 Northeast 115th Terrace

613 Northeast 115th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

613 Northeast 115th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in North Kansas City School District. This split level home has a living area, dining area, and a kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include a finished basement, fireplace, washer and dryer hook ups, and a 2 car garage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck and a nice size yard. Small pets possible with owner approval and a pet deposit of $500 with an additional pet rent of $30 a month/pet. This is a non- smoking home. Enjoy this property at $1095 a month with a refundable security deposit of $1195.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Northeast 115th Terrace have any available units?
613 Northeast 115th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Northeast 115th Terrace have?
Some of 613 Northeast 115th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Northeast 115th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
613 Northeast 115th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Northeast 115th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Northeast 115th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 613 Northeast 115th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 613 Northeast 115th Terrace offers parking.
Does 613 Northeast 115th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Northeast 115th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Northeast 115th Terrace have a pool?
No, 613 Northeast 115th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 613 Northeast 115th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 613 Northeast 115th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Northeast 115th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Northeast 115th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary