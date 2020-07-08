613 Northeast 115th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in North Kansas City School District. This split level home has a living area, dining area, and a kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include a finished basement, fireplace, washer and dryer hook ups, and a 2 car garage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck and a nice size yard. Small pets possible with owner approval and a pet deposit of $500 with an additional pet rent of $30 a month/pet. This is a non- smoking home. Enjoy this property at $1095 a month with a refundable security deposit of $1195.

