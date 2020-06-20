All apartments in Kansas City
612 East 70th Street

Location

612 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Holmes Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Hardwood floors throughout, with large living room that has a cozy fireplace! There’s an office off of the living room with a lovely built in bookshelf.
Large galley-style kitchen with all the cabinets you need. This leads to an amazing fenced in back yard. Perfect for summer BBQ's!
Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level.
Pop upstairs to the third bedroom! Lots of great natural light and private space, along with rooftop deck! Minutes away from Brookside shops and dining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/12/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

