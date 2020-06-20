612 East 70th Street

Amenities

Hardwood floors throughout, with large living room that has a cozy fireplace! There’s an office off of the living room with a lovely built in bookshelf.

Large galley-style kitchen with all the cabinets you need. This leads to an amazing fenced in back yard. Perfect for summer BBQ's!

Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level.

Pop upstairs to the third bedroom! Lots of great natural light and private space, along with rooftop deck! Minutes away from Brookside shops and dining.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/12/20

