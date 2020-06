Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15/20. Give me a call regarding a tour. Friendly 3-Bedroom Home in Clay Meadows WestOne-Owner home has pristinely maintained this friendly home. Newer paint, custom high ceilings and crown molding create an extra special interior atmosphere. This 3-bed/2-bath home offers a walkout finished basement, spacious deck and storage shed. A must-see home! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Credit scores 6 or higher accepted. no exceptions