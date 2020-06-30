609 Central St #1505

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool sauna game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking pool garage online portal sauna

Tidy & Chic Apartment Close To River Market - 1 Parking space on surface level above garage (#48)

Laundry available in building

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Tidy & chic top floor unit! Great location close to River Market & P&L District. Wood beam ceiling & skylight accent the living room! Building is loaded with amenities; game room, 2 exercise rooms, sauna, tanning bed, storage unit, pool! Secured parking on surface level above garage! Located in the downtown central business district, close to City Market and Case Jr Park! Hurry and schedule a tour of your new home today!



Professionally managed by top rated management company Scudo, LLC with easy online work orders and payments.



Lease Terms:



- $50 credit/background check required per resident over 18: http://scudore.com/rentals/

- $1,050.00 security deposit due at time of lease signing

- 1st month's rent due at time of move-in

- $250 pet fee (as applicable)

- 12-month lease unless otherwise noted



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, subject to change without notice.



(RLNE4432933)