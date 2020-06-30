All apartments in Kansas City
609 Central St #1505
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:48 PM

609 Central St #1505

609 Central St · No Longer Available
Location

609 Central St, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
sauna
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
online portal
sauna
Tidy & Chic Apartment Close To River Market - 1 Parking space on surface level above garage (#48)
Laundry available in building
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Tidy & chic top floor unit! Great location close to River Market & P&L District. Wood beam ceiling & skylight accent the living room! Building is loaded with amenities; game room, 2 exercise rooms, sauna, tanning bed, storage unit, pool! Secured parking on surface level above garage! Located in the downtown central business district, close to City Market and Case Jr Park! Hurry and schedule a tour of your new home today!

Professionally managed by top rated management company Scudo, LLC with easy online work orders and payments.

Lease Terms:

- $50 credit/background check required per resident over 18: http://scudore.com/rentals/
- $1,050.00 security deposit due at time of lease signing
- 1st month's rent due at time of move-in
- $250 pet fee (as applicable)
- 12-month lease unless otherwise noted

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, subject to change without notice.

(RLNE4432933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Central St #1505 have any available units?
609 Central St #1505 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Central St #1505 have?
Some of 609 Central St #1505's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Central St #1505 currently offering any rent specials?
609 Central St #1505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Central St #1505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Central St #1505 is pet friendly.
Does 609 Central St #1505 offer parking?
Yes, 609 Central St #1505 offers parking.
Does 609 Central St #1505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Central St #1505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Central St #1505 have a pool?
Yes, 609 Central St #1505 has a pool.
Does 609 Central St #1505 have accessible units?
No, 609 Central St #1505 does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Central St #1505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Central St #1505 does not have units with dishwashers.

