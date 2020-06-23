5937 Brooklyn Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available soon is this 2 bedroom bungalow on a great block in the upper 50's. Newer windows. Off street parking and appliances are included.



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$595 rent / $500 deposit

$250 pet fee, inquire within



**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if eviction is paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do not use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.