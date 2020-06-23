All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:56 PM

5937 Brooklyn Avenue

5937 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5937 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Citadel

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon is this 2 bedroom bungalow on a great block in the upper 50's. Newer windows. Off street parking and appliances are included.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$595 rent / $500 deposit
$250 pet fee, inquire within

**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if eviction is paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do not use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
5937 Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5937 Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Brooklyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5937 Brooklyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5937 Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 5937 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5937 Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5937 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 5937 Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5937 Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5937 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5937 Brooklyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5937 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
