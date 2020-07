Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Don't miss out on your opportunity to take advantage of this remodeled 3 BR 1.5 BA home close to highway. Huge backyard for your family. Nice cozy home awaiting you and your families arrival. With all that is going on right now with COVID-19 SECTION 8 WELCOME MUST HAVE DEPOSIT AND APP FEE with clean background. One large bedroom and two moderate sized bedrooms. Call for showing instructions