Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This house is ideal for the active urbanite settling into the midtown area. Its style captures the surroundings of a bustling neighborhood and comes with upgrades and refinements to give this traditional home a touch of new-age nouveau. To make this home your next address you must be employed with excellent rental history and be willing to care for the property as your own (this includes lawn care snow removal and basic home maintenance). Off the street parking (2 cars) the entire home has been updated and remodel with granite countertops new hardwood floors and custom bathrooms