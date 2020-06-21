All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

5820 Olive St

5820 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

5820 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2 story house has 1,588 square ft. It has 5 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Stunning tile work in kitchen and bath! nice carpet throughout the house! Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher included. 1 car garage and Full unfinished basement with newer furnace and hot water tank and w/d hookups on the main level. Central A/C. Nice front porch and back deck with fenced in back yard
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET.
$45 Application Fee per person.

View our website WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Olive St have any available units?
5820 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 Olive St have?
Some of 5820 Olive St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Olive St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5820 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 5820 Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 5820 Olive St does offer parking.
Does 5820 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Olive St have a pool?
No, 5820 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 5820 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 5820 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 Olive St has units with dishwashers.
