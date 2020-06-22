All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5804 Northwest Klamm Drive
Last updated March 26 2019 at 11:53 PM

5804 Northwest Klamm Drive

5804 Northwest Klamm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5804 Northwest Klamm Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
Hawthorne - Picture Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. You'll love the exterior of the home from the stone to the structural design of the home. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plan allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck and gazebo. There is a bar area in the finished basement. Come check out this home today before its gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive have any available units?
5804 Northwest Klamm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive have?
Some of 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Northwest Klamm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive offer parking?
No, 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive have a pool?
No, 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive have accessible units?
No, 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5804 Northwest Klamm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary