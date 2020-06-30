All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5729 Jackson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5729 Jackson Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 6:11 PM

5729 Jackson Avenue

5729 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5729 Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Renters Warehouse! Available 11/15. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with attached garage. Recently remodeled and has everything you're looking for in a home.. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today. MORE PICS COMING SOON!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
5729 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5729 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5729 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5729 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5729 Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 5729 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 5729 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5729 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5729 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5729 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary