5724 North Amoret Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available now is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in the Northland. This home is located just off NW Prairie View Rd, in Park Hill School District. It features newer windows and new paint throughout. The large master bedroom features an en-suite, a large picture window, and it’s own exterior door. Good sized living room and eat in kitchen with new flooring. It is preferred that tenant has their own fridge and stove, however we will provide if necessary. This home also has main floor laundry hookups just off the kitchen, a one car attached garage with plenty of off street parking, central air, a back sun porch, covered front porch, and very large, unfenced yard. There is no basement. **Please note that we are looking for a tenant who is willing to finish out the flooring if we provide material, and in turn, the rent will be way under market at $1,050 per month,



Vouchers: NO



$60 app fee

$1,050 rent

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.