Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:07 PM

5724 North Amoret Avenue

5724 North Amoret Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5724 North Amoret Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
Parkdale - Walden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in the Northland. This home is located just off NW Prairie View Rd, in Park Hill School District. It features newer windows and new paint throughout. The large master bedroom features an en-suite, a large picture window, and it’s own exterior door. Good sized living room and eat in kitchen with new flooring. It is preferred that tenant has their own fridge and stove, however we will provide if necessary. This home also has main floor laundry hookups just off the kitchen, a one car attached garage with plenty of off street parking, central air, a back sun porch, covered front porch, and very large, unfenced yard. There is no basement. **Please note that we are looking for a tenant who is willing to finish out the flooring if we provide material, and in turn, the rent will be way under market at $1,050 per month,

Vouchers: NO

$60 app fee
$1,050 rent
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 North Amoret Avenue have any available units?
5724 North Amoret Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 North Amoret Avenue have?
Some of 5724 North Amoret Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 North Amoret Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5724 North Amoret Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 North Amoret Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 North Amoret Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5724 North Amoret Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5724 North Amoret Avenue offers parking.
Does 5724 North Amoret Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 North Amoret Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 North Amoret Avenue have a pool?
No, 5724 North Amoret Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5724 North Amoret Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5724 North Amoret Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 North Amoret Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 North Amoret Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
