5705 Wabash Ave.
5705 Wabash Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5705 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
5705 Wabash is a 2 to 3 bedroom home 1 bathroom home with basement. The basement has a washer and dryer hook up.
The house is mostly carpeted floors. Kitchen has a refrigerator and stove. There is an window a/c unit inside the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have any available units?
5705 Wabash Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5705 Wabash Ave. have?
Some of 5705 Wabash Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5705 Wabash Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Wabash Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Wabash Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. offer parking?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have a pool?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
