5705 Wabash Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

5705 Wabash is a 2 to 3 bedroom home 1 bathroom home with basement. The basement has a washer and dryer hook up.



The house is mostly carpeted floors. Kitchen has a refrigerator and stove. There is an window a/c unit inside the unit.