All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5705 Wabash Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5705 Wabash Ave.
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

5705 Wabash Ave.

5705 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5705 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
5705 Wabash is a 2 to 3 bedroom home 1 bathroom home with basement. The basement has a washer and dryer hook up.

The house is mostly carpeted floors. Kitchen has a refrigerator and stove. There is an window a/c unit inside the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have any available units?
5705 Wabash Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 Wabash Ave. have?
Some of 5705 Wabash Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Wabash Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Wabash Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Wabash Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. offer parking?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have a pool?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Wabash Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 Wabash Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary