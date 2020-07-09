All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:35 PM

5703 Chestnut Avenue

5703 Chestnut Avenue
Location

5703 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Renters Warehouse! Available 12/1. 3 bedrooms 1 bath with large fenced in yard Recently remodeled and has everything you're looking for in a home.. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today. MORE PICS COMING SOON!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
5703 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5703 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5703 Chestnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5703 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 5703 Chestnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5703 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 5703 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5703 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5703 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 Chestnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

