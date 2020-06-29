All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:58 PM

5702 Newton Avenue

5702 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5702 Newton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Brown Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Newton Avenue have any available units?
5702 Newton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5702 Newton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Newton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Newton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5702 Newton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5702 Newton Avenue offer parking?
No, 5702 Newton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5702 Newton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Newton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Newton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5702 Newton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Newton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5702 Newton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Newton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 Newton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5702 Newton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5702 Newton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

