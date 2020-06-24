All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

5646 Olive St

5646 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

5646 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has 3 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms and a 1 car garage. It has an unfinished basement. The home was recently updated about a 1 year ago. It has newer appliances and will have a brand new energy efficient furnace and air conditioner installed.
Rent $1025
Deposit $1025

Pet - $250 non-refundable deposit
$35.00 pet rent per pet per month

Call 816-406-6798 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5646 Olive St have any available units?
5646 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5646 Olive St have?
Some of 5646 Olive St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5646 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
5646 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5646 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5646 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 5646 Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 5646 Olive St offers parking.
Does 5646 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5646 Olive St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5646 Olive St have a pool?
No, 5646 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 5646 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 5646 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 5646 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5646 Olive St has units with dishwashers.
