5646 Olive St

5646 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130 Blue Hills
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has 3 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms and a 1 car garage. It has an unfinished basement. The home was recently updated about a 1 year ago. It has newer appliances and will have a brand new energy efficient furnace and air conditioner installed. Rent $1025 Deposit $1025
Pet - $250 non-refundable deposit $35.00 pet rent per pet per month
Call 816-406-6798 to schedule an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
