5624 East 102nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64137 Fairlane
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Situated off Hillcrest Road between Bannister & Red Bridge Road, This Ranch has an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and full, unfinished basement. Call KPM Advantage Property Management to schedule a showing appointment: (913) 777-1302.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5624 E 102nd St have any available units?
5624 E 102nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.