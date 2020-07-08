5604 North Strathbury Avenue.

Amenities

Located adjacent highly desirable Houston Lake neighborhood in North Kansas City, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is loaded with charm you are sure to fall in love with!



Featuring hardwood flooring throughout, a great open concept main floor with living, formal dining, and a nicely appointed kitchen. There is also direct access to your fully fenced backyard and deck, the perfect stop for summer BBQ's!



Both bedroom and bathroom are located on the 2nd floor and offer tons of storage space. There is also an attached garage with washer/dryer hookups!



Don't miss out on your chance to live in this adorable duplex, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

