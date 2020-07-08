All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like
5604 North Strathbury Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5604 North Strathbury Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:18 PM

5604 North Strathbury Avenue

5604 North Strathbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5604 North Strathbury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
Parkdale - Walden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located adjacent highly desirable Houston Lake neighborhood in North Kansas City, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is loaded with charm you are sure to fall in love with!

Featuring hardwood flooring throughout, a great open concept main floor with living, formal dining, and a nicely appointed kitchen. There is also direct access to your fully fenced backyard and deck, the perfect stop for summer BBQ's!

Both bedroom and bathroom are located on the 2nd floor and offer tons of storage space. There is also an attached garage with washer/dryer hookups!

Don't miss out on your chance to live in this adorable duplex, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5604 North Strathbury Avenue have any available units?
5604 North Strathbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5604 North Strathbury Avenue have?
Some of 5604 North Strathbury Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 North Strathbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5604 North Strathbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 North Strathbury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5604 North Strathbury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5604 North Strathbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5604 North Strathbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 5604 North Strathbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 North Strathbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 North Strathbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 5604 North Strathbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5604 North Strathbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5604 North Strathbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 North Strathbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 North Strathbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves NorthHanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde ParkGashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst UniversityMidwestern Baptist Theological Seminary