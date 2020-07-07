All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5536 Indiana Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5536 Indiana Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5536 Indiana Ave

5536 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5536 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4ed8a9086 ---- Nice and Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 bath home . Eat in kitchen with Fridge and Stove Provided! Unfinished basement. Carport and large lot. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call for a tour today! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Stove Unfinished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 Indiana Ave have any available units?
5536 Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5536 Indiana Ave have?
Some of 5536 Indiana Ave's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5536 Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5536 Indiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5536 Indiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5536 Indiana Ave offers parking.
Does 5536 Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 Indiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 5536 Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5536 Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 5536 Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5536 Indiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary