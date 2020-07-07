5536 Indiana Ave

5536 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130 North Town Fork Creek
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4ed8a9086 ---- Nice and Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 bath home . Eat in kitchen with Fridge and Stove Provided! Unfinished basement. Carport and large lot. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call for a tour today! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Stove Unfinished Basement
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
