Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

5441 N Troost Ave

5441 N Troost Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5441 N Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64118
Davidson

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 BR 1.5 bath ranch home with large beautiful lot rents for $1,100.00 a month. Limited time special offer will discount first months rent by 50%! Wood floors throughout the first floor with a large kitchen eating area. Washer and dryer hookups in a large basement for plenty of storage. Sits across from Englewood Park with close access to walking trails. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. Lawn care tenants responsibility. For more information contact nick@premiereproperty.com or call at 816-328-7250. You may also reach us at our office at 913.283.7125.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 N Troost Ave have any available units?
5441 N Troost Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 N Troost Ave have?
Some of 5441 N Troost Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 N Troost Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5441 N Troost Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 N Troost Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5441 N Troost Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5441 N Troost Ave offer parking?
No, 5441 N Troost Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5441 N Troost Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 N Troost Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 N Troost Ave have a pool?
No, 5441 N Troost Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5441 N Troost Ave have accessible units?
No, 5441 N Troost Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 N Troost Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5441 N Troost Ave has units with dishwashers.
