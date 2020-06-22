5441 N Troost Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 BR 1.5 bath ranch home with large beautiful lot rents for $1,100.00 a month. Limited time special offer will discount first months rent by 50%! Wood floors throughout the first floor with a large kitchen eating area. Washer and dryer hookups in a large basement for plenty of storage. Sits across from Englewood Park with close access to walking trails. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. Lawn care tenants responsibility. For more information contact nick@premiereproperty.com or call at 816-328-7250. You may also reach us at our office at 913.283.7125.