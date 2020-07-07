All apartments in Kansas City
5423 E 27th St - 1E

5423 E 27th St · No Longer Available
Location

5423 E 27th St, Kansas City, MO 64128
South Blue Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
cable included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Newly renovated in June of 2018. This home features private rooms within beautiful shared spaces in a friendly home. Residents here save at least $400 every month over a traditional studio apartment. We provide the beautiful spaces and our members make the home. Fully furnished free high-speed WiFi & cable included in your price. Minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital. Bus line
Laundry room, Parking
Newly renovated in June of 2018.
This home features private rooms within beautiful shared spaces in a friendly home.
Residents here save at least $400 every month over a traditional studio apartment.
We provide the beautiful spaces and our members make the home.
Fully furnished free high-speed WiFi & cable included in your price.
Minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 E 27th St - 1E have any available units?
5423 E 27th St - 1E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 E 27th St - 1E have?
Some of 5423 E 27th St - 1E's amenities include on-site laundry, cable included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 E 27th St - 1E currently offering any rent specials?
5423 E 27th St - 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 E 27th St - 1E pet-friendly?
No, 5423 E 27th St - 1E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5423 E 27th St - 1E offer parking?
Yes, 5423 E 27th St - 1E offers parking.
Does 5423 E 27th St - 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 E 27th St - 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 E 27th St - 1E have a pool?
No, 5423 E 27th St - 1E does not have a pool.
Does 5423 E 27th St - 1E have accessible units?
No, 5423 E 27th St - 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 E 27th St - 1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 E 27th St - 1E does not have units with dishwashers.

