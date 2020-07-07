5423 E 27th St - 1E

Amenities

on-site laundry cable included parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included furnished oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Newly renovated in June of 2018. This home features private rooms within beautiful shared spaces in a friendly home. Residents here save at least $400 every month over a traditional studio apartment. We provide the beautiful spaces and our members make the home. Fully furnished free high-speed WiFi & cable included in your price. Minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital. Bus line

