5423 E 27th St - 1E

Amenities
Newly renovated in June of 2018. This home features private rooms within beautiful shared spaces in a friendly home. Residents here save at least $400 every month over a traditional studio apartment. We provide the beautiful spaces and our members make the home. Fully furnished free high-speed WiFi & cable included in your price. Minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital. Bus line
Laundry room, Parking
Newly renovated in June of 2018.
This home features private rooms within beautiful shared spaces in a friendly home.
Residents here save at least $400 every month over a traditional studio apartment.
We provide the beautiful spaces and our members make the home.
Fully furnished free high-speed WiFi & cable included in your price.
Minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital.