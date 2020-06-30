5408 Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tour this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath house today.



This home is ready for new tenants! It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, large living and dining room areas, a renovated bathroom, and a sunroom. This home also offers a spacious front deck.



This house is in a great location in the southern KC metro area. It is close to Rockhurst University, UMKC, parks, museums, shopping and plenty of restaurants!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Contact us to schedule a showing.