Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

5408 Harrison Street

Location

5408 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tour this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath house today.

This home is ready for new tenants! It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, large living and dining room areas, a renovated bathroom, and a sunroom. This home also offers a spacious front deck.

This house is in a great location in the southern KC metro area. It is close to Rockhurst University, UMKC, parks, museums, shopping and plenty of restaurants!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Harrison Street have any available units?
5408 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Harrison Street have?
Some of 5408 Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 5408 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 5408 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 5408 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 5408 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

