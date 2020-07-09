All apartments in Kansas City
535 NE 107th
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

535 NE 107th

535 Northeast 107th Street · No Longer Available
Location

535 Northeast 107th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4477b8023 ----
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features eat-in kitchen with stove/oven and dishwasher, large great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, finished lower level as 3rd bedroom and 3 car garage. Convenient northland location. Call today for a tour! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
3 Bedroom
3 Car Garage
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 NE 107th have any available units?
535 NE 107th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 NE 107th have?
Some of 535 NE 107th's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 NE 107th currently offering any rent specials?
535 NE 107th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 NE 107th pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 NE 107th is pet friendly.
Does 535 NE 107th offer parking?
Yes, 535 NE 107th offers parking.
Does 535 NE 107th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 NE 107th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 NE 107th have a pool?
No, 535 NE 107th does not have a pool.
Does 535 NE 107th have accessible units?
No, 535 NE 107th does not have accessible units.
Does 535 NE 107th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 NE 107th has units with dishwashers.

