535 NE 107th

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4477b8023 ----
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features eat-in kitchen with stove/oven and dishwasher, large great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, finished lower level as 3rd bedroom and 3 car garage. Convenient northland location. Call today for a tour! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
3 Car Garage
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups