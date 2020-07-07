5319 Swope Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca42f190a1 ---- Welcome home to this phenomenal house!



Enjoy this bright kitchen with large windows and beautiful white cabinetry.



All the rooms in this house feature great, big windows that allow volumes of natural light.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $950.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $850.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $500.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

