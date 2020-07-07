All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5319 Swope Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5319 Swope Pkwy
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

5319 Swope Pkwy

5319 Swope Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5319 Swope Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca42f190a1 ---- Welcome home to this phenomenal house!

Enjoy this bright kitchen with large windows and beautiful white cabinetry.

All the rooms in this house feature great, big windows that allow volumes of natural light.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $950.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $850.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $500.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 950 Parking: Driveway Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1400 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/16 House Number: 5319 Bathroom: 1.5 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Service or companion animals only Balcony Deck Or Patio Disposal Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside Washer/Dryer Not Included Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 Swope Pkwy have any available units?
5319 Swope Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5319 Swope Pkwy have?
Some of 5319 Swope Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 Swope Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
5319 Swope Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 Swope Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5319 Swope Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 5319 Swope Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 5319 Swope Pkwy offers parking.
Does 5319 Swope Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5319 Swope Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 Swope Pkwy have a pool?
No, 5319 Swope Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 5319 Swope Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 5319 Swope Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 Swope Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 Swope Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary