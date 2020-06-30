5308 Wabash Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, three great sized bedrooms, a large living area and an open kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features a newly refurbished bathroom. The back patio space and spacious fenced-in backyard are other great features of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Don’t miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.