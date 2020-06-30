All apartments in Kansas City
5308 Wabash Avenue

5308 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, three great sized bedrooms, a large living area and an open kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features a newly refurbished bathroom. The back patio space and spacious fenced-in backyard are other great features of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Don’t miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
5308 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 5308 Wabash Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 5308 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 5308 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5308 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

