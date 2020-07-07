All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

530 West Red Bridge Road

530 West Red Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

530 West Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, MO 64114
Country Lane Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have any available units?
530 West Red Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 530 West Red Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
530 West Red Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 West Red Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 West Red Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

