Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 530 West Red Bridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
530 West Red Bridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
530 West Red Bridge Road
530 West Red Bridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
530 West Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, MO 64114
Country Lane Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have any available units?
530 West Red Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 530 West Red Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
530 West Red Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 West Red Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 West Red Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 West Red Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 West Red Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary